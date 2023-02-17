Governor announces plan to overhaul ‘dysfunctional’ child welfare agency, Feb. 16
“This should have happened at least four years ago at the outset of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s first term, and, as others have noted, the problems at CYFD go back for decades. More bureaucracy is not the solution, I say, but the mindset of government officials and leadership at this troubled agency is critical. Instead of saying, ‘It’s high risk for low reward,’ and ‘The only benefit of the job may be in helping children,’ this governor and the agency’s leaders need to embrace the challenges and proudly commit to being the champions and guardians of our state’s children.” Barbara Harrelson
“Thank God! This agency is awful. A big shoutout and thanks to all those social workers who went to school for their master’s and get paid [expletive] to work such a difficult and traumatic job.” Elizabeth Jones
“As a former state legislator and former Director of Prevention Services at La Nueva Vida, this has been going on since 1995. Twenty eight years later, we still have not taken care of CFYD. Our children need strong voices for them at the State Capitol. Be that voice!” Patsy Trujillo
“Pay all these folks adequately and the results will roll in, not the 5% paltry legislative increase proposed at the moment.” Bobby Segert