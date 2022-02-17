Alec Baldwin, others sued over death on ‘Rust’ set, Feb. 15
"Alec pulled the trigger, why hasn't he been arrested? ANYONE else without his connections would have been arrested on the spot." Robert Wilson
"They have to prove intent. Thus is a high-profile case; doing things right is what needs to happen." Jenna Lucero de Saiz
"Actually they don’t. Intent is not required for all possible charges. Involuntary manslaughter, for example." Jillian Shane
"Having known a script supervisor while living in Santa Fe and listening to how chaotic [a set is] — including working too many long overtimes to save money, easily bruised egos, unsafe working conditions, lack of safely procedures — it is quite easy to understand how on-set accidents can happen and, in this case, did." Joseph Hempfling
"Actors are often directed to shoot toward the camera or another actor. That is why there are armorers. Gun safety says don't shoot toward anyone you don't intend to kill or injure." Priscilla Babbs Hopkins
"Good, maybe they will get some accountability." Sean Sierra
