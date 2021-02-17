New Mexico state senator apologizes to Black Cabinet nominee for 'insensitive' questioning, Feb. 15
"Senator Baca's apology seems sincere, and he's convinced me he has learned something that will be of benefit to him as a leader in New Mexico politics." Roz North
"Does Baca ask white people if they can represent agencies who serve communities who have Hispanic or Native American members?" Samuel Herrera
"His behavior is shameful." John David Jones
"Can't believe this guy had the audacity to ask that. Showing his true colors captured on video for people to see." Jon Branch
"He needs to be voted out next election cycle." Beth Balling Caldwell
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.