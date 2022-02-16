Apartment dwellers getting priced out of Santa Fe, Feb. 12
“Great article on a terrible topic. There is such a drain of talent from Santa Fe for this very reason. Native here, but I haven’t lived in Santa Fe for nearly 25 years. Our family even owned property in Santa Fe. But it’s so cost-prohibitive to do anything that your only option is to sell and leave.” Abe Rivera
“I completely agree. Santa Fe local here, born and raised. I have personally been priced out of Santa Fe more than once. I think it’s terrible that the city has a fee-in-lieu structure for developers and that the trust fund only provides help for people looking to purchase a home. What about renters? What about people on Section 8?” Ali Francine
“I make fairly good money and have lived in Santa Fe my entire life. But housing priced me out and I had to move.” Alexis Brown
“Walmart is advertising in Santa Fe right now for jobs starting at $16 an hour and up. That’s $32,000 a year. The article mentions it’s hard to get by making $20K per year. Why are [people] only making $20K?” Tom Hertz
“When Santa Feans elect and reelect the pro-development city officials we currently have — this is what we get. Rubber-stamping every large-scale dwelling project from out of state, chop-licking developers, here to make money — not build affordable housing. This group of city officials cannot be any less creative in solving affordable housing problems.” Alder del Tangio
“What’s new? In 1978, my wife and I got jobs in Santa Fe. Rent was too high and buying a house out of the question, so we moved north to Española, set up a mobile home and commuted to Santa Fe for 35 years. … Looking back, we should have moved to an easier work/housing situation. Maybe another nearby state.” John Garcia
“My daughter works at LANL. She is in a tiny studio here in Santa Fe and afraid she won’t be able to afford that when her rent is raised again.” Luanne Moyer
