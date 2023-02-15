An idealist takes another swing at closed primaries, Ringside Seat, Feb. 12
“Every open primary state you mentioned is a red state. Not much to admire there. The states most of us here in New Mexico admire are none of those. As a Democrat, why should I want a racist Republican picking my candidate in the primary? I don’t. I don’t pick the Republican candidate. I don’t pick the Libertarian candidate. Why let them pick mine?” Dan Lewis
“I live in Texas, and I do appreciate our primary system. The weakness of it, of course, is people voting in primaries to elect a weaker candidate, which is why I prefer ranked-choice primaries.” Jerry Appel
“Right on. Let’s encourage citizens to vote. Open primaries.” Jeff Swanson
“As an independent/unaffiliated voter, I have participated in the mating ritual described that is a waste of everyone’s time, not just county election officials. The current process is also open to logistical problems as was cited in the article. All this could be avoided if their were more independent candidates running for office, not just independents voting. Qualified, attractive, truly independent candidates have to climb an Everest of obstacles to compete. The percentage of independents in the New Mexico Legislature should roughly be akin to the percentage of independent voters in the state, which continues to climb statewide and nationally as the two major parties battle over cultural issues while the major economic, defense and environmental issues never get addressed sufficiently.” Hart Pierce
“Voting should be a choice for any candidate you feel is the right choice for the job. I support the change in Bill 73 for New Mexico. Open up the primaries.” Rod O’Brien
“It is called ‘registering to vote,’ not registering to vote for these particular candidates. We shouldn’t have to declare a party when we register to vote and ought to be able to choose which primary ticket we are most interested in. Crowded local races keep most of us registered as Ds. Then when I write to an R politician, I can be looked up and blown off, since I am not part of their base.” Harvey Morgan II