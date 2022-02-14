New GOP ad slams Lujan Grisham on crime, Feb. 14
“Just more GOP rhetoric jamming the airwaves, as usual. No story here.” Angel Ortiz
“Still waiting for them to denounce a racist president who tried to perpetrate a violent coup.” Mark Specter
“I certainly think we have a problem with crime in New Mexico. But it seems it’s on the rise everywhere, possibly because there are so many folks in dire straits. In any case, what exactly is the governor supposed to do about it?” Susan Dorn
“She should be called out. Not only on crime but on a number of other issues. She is flip-flopping now because we are close to an election.” David Romer
“Just the facts — time to replace the governor with Mark Ronchetti.” Mark Blackburn
“Six figures would have helped a bunch of folks in Santa Fe with rent, food and medicine. Too bad priorities are all mucked up.” John B. Simms
