Sen. Luján: 'I'm back on the road to recovery,' Feb. 13
"Senator [Ben Ray] Luján is clearly present mentally. I have every confidence he will resume voting as good Democrats do, also looking out for New Mexico's interests in particular, and never pull, say, a [Ariz. Sen. Kyrsten] Sinema or [W.Va. Sen. Joe] Manchin. [House Speaker Brian] Egolf is out of line as far as I am concerned. I thank the Foundation for Open Government for politely asking for an update, playing bad cop so the little guy and gal does not have to." Augustin de la Sierra
"He needs to just stay home now. Enough damage will be done without him." Joanie Adams
"The Senator's large extended family is relieved to hear the great news of our resilient and persevering cousin. We are thankful for the media and public's respect and sensitivity for his immediate family's privacy. Health is important. Privacy is important. There was nothing secret here. It was respect, thoughts and prayers for the Senator's full recovery. Blessings in silence." Alfredo Luján
"Even public figures have the right to privacy, although a few well-timed press releases would have avoided this fabricated 'controversy' " J.B. Weinberg
"Heal quickly and completely, senator. We need you back, but mostly, we need you healthy. Prayers and good thoughts for a speedy recovery." P.J. Catanach
