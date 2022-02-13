N.M. schools keeping mask mandate, for now, Feb. 9
“Good. As a teacher surrounded by unvaccinated children, I am glad we are continuing to use masks to mitigate the spread.” Julie Hill
“As a mother of special needs kids and two with speech delays, I can tell you without a shred of doubt masking had made their speech delays so much worse. It’s time to return to a normal way of life.” Brandi Duval
“Yeah, make our kids wear masks while adults all over are going to events with no masks.” Kelly Roybal
“Need to keep them for longer.” Ralph Montez
“Our omicron surge hasn’t even ended. We can’t compare ourselves to states where it has.” Sabine Strohem
