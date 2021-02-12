State police union leader accuses New Mexico lawmakers of attacking law enforcement, Feb. 9
“Faux outrage. The rhetoric is intended to drive wedges and people are sick of it after four years of never ending divisiveness. Sit down with legislators and negotiate.” Patricia Colon
“Those who are judging the police have never and could never walk a day in their boots. Real life is not TV.” Les Moore
“Agreed! They should go on a ride along and see what officers have to deal with every night before they judge.” Ella Granados
“There is need for force. You’re all taught in training and you get trained daily of the do’s and don’ts. But yet [police] do it anyway.” Sherry Toledo
“Nothing better than a good union and nothing worse than a bad one. He’s making the case for busting his own union.” Suzanne M. Somers
“The man speaks the truth.” Lee Marcus
“I’m sorry. Did I just read a police officer whining about being ‘picked on?’ ” Katrina McGarrah
Burlington to fill old Hobby Lobby space at College Plaza, Feb. 8
“A great addition.” Shannon Freedle
“So glad they are using an existing building and not building yet another.” Maya Martinez
“This is great. More jobs for locals.” Henry Zambrano
