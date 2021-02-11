Santa Fe High prepares to reopen, Feb. 10
“Teachers were given a survey asking if they were willing to go back to hybrid when it happened. There was not a box for ‘if I am vaccinated’ — just yes, no or I have a med waiver. It is not an accurate count. Teachers want and expect vaccinations before going back.” Glenda Thompson
“So grateful for this opportunity for our kids. Thanks to every adult willing to return. Thank you to all teachers who go back or stay remote. I see you all working so hard to do the best you can for students.” Marsha Allen-Martinez
“The year should be safely completed as remote only, with data and research analyzed (without politics involved, please) to ensure a safe return in the fall 2021 academic year.” Lisa Jo Goldman
