New Mexico bill again aims to lower voting age to 16, Feb. 8
"Not a good idea, as much as I agree that the future belongs to the younger generation 16 is just too young. We have enough people who vote without thinking, 18 would be a much better age ... " Vern Maresh
"I was among the first group of 18 year olds who were allowed to vote. The Vietnam War was in full swing, and many of my classmates were drafted into the military. The thinking back then was that if they were old enough to die for their country, they should be allowed to elect those who make those decisions. It made sense then, and it makes sense now. Giving the vote to those younger than 18 might not be such a good idea." P.J. Catanach
"So they want to lower high school academic requirements for high school students (dumb them down), but let the kids vote at the same time? Something does not make sense, but then again, it seems that's the insanity of New Mexico government." Vince Czarnowski
"Cool! And yet we have Senate Bill 117, at the same time, which forbids the sale of semi-automatic firearms until age 21. There must be different qualities of youth judgement depending upon the subject?" Jonathan Caines
"Support this 1,000%. Objectively, if a 15-year-old can get a provisional driver's license, a 16-year-old should be able to vote. Subjectively, what a great course of study for high school students. A junior year political science class in which you study an upcoming election and research and debate who to vote for." Zach Nagle