Family details Española raid on YouTube; police say protocols followed, Feb. 5
“Police say protocols were followed. Is there a protocol to follow when it becomes apparent that they created a very unfortunate situation? See, that’s the problem. I can understand that this family got caught in a bad situation. Had they been part of something nefarious as the police believed then their forceful entry would be understandable. But this family just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. But in fact it quickly become apparent that that these were not criminals. There was no protocol to rapidly defuse a situation when they are clearly wrong. Don’t defund the police — but do train them to handle situations like this one a lot more tactfully, especially when innocent kids are involved.” Al Chavez
“This is a disgrace.” Nancy Lockland
“This happened months ago but he didn’t make that clear in his GoFund Me.” Marlo Marie
“Lock them up. Lol.” Nick A. Davis
“That video is appalling. At least no one was killed, unlike the botched Minneapolis raid that left Amir Locke dead just a few days ago. The War on Drugs has many casualties, including dead bodies, ruined lives, and the integrity of our law enforcement system. As a resident/voter/taxpayer in this state, I am embarrassed.” Khal Spencer
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.