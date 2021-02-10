Mystery at Santa Fe’s Cross of the Martyrs, Feb. 8
“We moved to Santa Fe last September, near the Cross of the Martyrs park. That plaque has been missing since at least early September. Are they seriously just noticing this now for the first time? In all seriousness, the park is in a pretty bad state of disrepair and is constantly littered with trash, graffiti, broken liquor bottles and mounds of dog waste. It is rather shocking and disgusting. I walk through the park almost every day, and I would like to contribute to the solution rather than just complain or try to blame elected officials for the behavior of malcontents and delinquents. Is there an organization that citizens can contribute to assist with the maintenance? Perhaps we could organize a trash cleanup day for citizens who are concerned or lobby the city maintenance office? Or a neighborhood watch group?” Russell Scanlon
“Aliens.” Lawrence Trejo
“People steal anything in Santa Fe!” Bernie M. Logue
“Disgusting! Such a beautiful place to visit! However, sadly neglected in the last few years.” Helen Sanchez
“Cameras are so cheap and there [seem to be] zero around anything historic. Sad.” Kevin Irons
“I’m sorry, but you’re not going to change New Mexico history by removing any of its monuments.” Orlando-Antonio Carrillo-Jiménez
“It was metal? Meth head turned it in for scrap.” Matt DiGregory
“Tired of those vandals.” Mark Mares
“That history created us, good, bad and the ugly. Truly disgusting and disappointing.” Roberta Stack
