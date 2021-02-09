New Mexico’s nuclear rush: Massive waste site near Carlsbad seemingly on fast track, Feb. 7
“I urge our citizens of New Mexico to write their representatives in regards to this matter. Why put the waste in our backyard? We already had an accident in the facility near Carlsbad, and we don’t want another facility or expansion to the existing facility. Find another location to dump your waste. We don’t want it in New Mexico.” Grace Trujillo
“This is a nightmare. Where do we bury this highly poisonous waste? We have enough waste to deal with already. There needs to be more studies of more appropriate waste sites around the country. We are one of the poorest states in the country and have many issues to tackle. This is one more we absolutely do not need.” Dee Finney
“The New Mexico State Legislature should … enact the proposed Senate Bill 82: Radioactive Waste Consultation Task Force immediately and forward it to the governor for signature and codification into law. While they are at it, they should be advocating for a joint resolution from both chambers to oppose the Holtec Inc. proposal, based on the lack of emergency management, response and core-capabilities in the event a nuclear and radioactive catastrophe occurs in New Mexico.” Francisco Carbajal
