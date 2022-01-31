N.M. considers prioritizing rural water projects, Jan. 27
“Thank you Senator Stefanics! Always far-sighted in helping New Mexico.” Janet Persons
“County commissions need all the information regarding their counties. Rural counties cannot make wise decisions without knowing about mental health, child abuse and neglect and addictions that impact their communities. Counties are still building jails when they should have been building mental health and addiction programs. Rural counties wait for Santa Fe to decide what the problems are and what and when to do something about it. We need home rule so that counties can begin to solve their own problems.” Carol Flint
“That one they are getting right. I often travel to rural cities around the state. And the roads in those small towns are worse than a dirt road that has been washed out. Albuquerque and Santa Fe think their roads are bad — they have not seen anything.” Louis Garcia
“Everyone outside of Albuquerque is ignored in this state for funding and support.” Ed Forde
“Anything to strip rural New Mexicans of their water rights — only now it’s in the name of a warming climate.” Scott Swearingen
