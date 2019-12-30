Sen. Martinez relinquishes committee leadership roles, Dec. 28
“Sadly, he looks so unhealthy. I hope he can get his life back in order.” Rocky Casillas
“Resign.” Winifred Cherry
“Yes, resign already.” Margery Albillar
“Justice is done. Finally.” Connie Lopez Smith
“Well, not really, until he’s completely out of the Senate.” Caroline Murphy
“Oh, well, everything is OK now I guess.” Heather Nordquist
“It seems to me that a situation like this could happen to anyone. You could be a government employee, a scientist, a retired professor, a car enthusiast, a social media buff, a Facbook troll or an ordinary person. If you have driven under the influence at any time in your life, you shouldn’t pass judgement or be a hypocrite. I thank God for my blessings.” James Rivera
“I agree. Most people in their life have taken this risk. I think the difference here is that when you are elected by the people to represent, you take on higher standards. But regardless, no one is perfect.” Beverly Duran-Cash
“Good. He is not a very good role model.” Tweeti Walser Blancett
