Poll: Most New Mexicans support legalizing recreational pot, Dec. 19
“Politicians are supposed to represent the voters. If this poll is accurate it will be interesting to see how the politicians respond in terms of passing legislation related to this topic.” Scott Smart
“Not sure where y’all will get the water to support the industry demands, but I’m done debating it. Y’all have fun watching cost of living increase even more and the forests burn because the population increase is going to be like nothing you’ve seen before. Think Taos is getting bad? That’ll be everywhere.” Myles Zemlock
“Third-party polling data for recreational cannabis legalization shows a 12 percent to 13 percent difference for the support of legalization in New Mexico as compared to the new poll out by the Governor’s legalization work group, which shows a very questionable jump in the polls to 73 percent supporting legalization in the state. The legalization work group poll is also showing support for legalization to be 9 percent higher than nationwide polling for Pew Research and Gallup.” Jason Barker
