More pets left at Santa Fe shelter due to housing crunch, Dec. 14
“There are a few things that pet owners can do to help convince landlords to allow their pets. The first thing would be to not have a pet that is on the insurance industry’s blacklist. ... Secondly, prepare a solid ‘pet résumé to educate your potential landlord about your pet and your qualities of a responsible pet owner.” Gini Barrett
“So just drop your family member off? That’s messed up.” Donna M. Simonetti
“Homelessness on the rise for man and his best friend.” Diane Clark
“People should not get a pet if they can’t afford to keep them and love them.” Lisa R. Montoya
“A lot abandon their pets in order to get a puppy for Christmas. Let’s be real.” Jamie Vigil
“This breaks my heart!” Michelle Del Turco-Juhl
