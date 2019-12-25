e
Voices
Views from the web.
Rule change could strip 37K New Mexicans of food stamps, Dec. 23
“All I want to know is why? This truly is a travesty, what about the disabled, answer me that, what are we supposed to do?” Jacquelyn Bailey
“Good grief, is nobody reading this article? What part of ‘able-bodied’ do you not understand?” Peter Neal
“I get the impression that the right wing is terrified that somebody may get something they should not have gotten. Terrified and angry. That some child goes to bed hungry, that some mom goes to work hungry, that some mentally challenged person goes through the day hungry, is just what they must pay to assuage the terrified anger of the right wing.” John Wilson
“This only affects people who are between 18-49, and can work. They have no disabilities, or other hardships. Stop trying to spread disinformation, hate and discontent.” Jerry Vasilik
“The SNAP program was intended as a hand up, not years of hand outs....this will limit the able-bodied without dependents. Nothing else.” Robin White
“Cuts also affect the free lunch program. But hey those kids should have a job and pay their own way, am I right?” Audrey Connolly
“If this country is doing so wonderful, then why is it that at my church, hundreds of kids are being fed lunches and breakfasts? ... Our church helps feed, but why is this the norm? It’s only the very rich who are benefiting not the poor. Shame on Republicans and shame on Trump.” Penny Robinson
“Able-bodied people need to get a job. In most areas, there are many companies looking for employees. If someone is too lazy to go work 20 hours a week, then it’s their problem.” Charlien Allen Hebert
