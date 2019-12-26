George R.R. Martin opens bookstore next to Jean Cocteau Cinema, Dec. 23
“It was open when we were in Santa Fe last month. A nice space for the books, and the Iron Giant.” Jeff Rankert
“He also owns the theater, doesn’t he?” John Konopak
New Netflix movie to be filmed in New Mexico, Dec. 21
“Swoon.” Elizabeth McNally Pettus
“There’s a whole unexplored history of freed slaves who came out West after the Civil War and became cowboys. Looking forward to this.” R.J. Ward
“Douglas, here is your chance to work with Idris!” Linnea Turco
