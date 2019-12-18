Asylum-seekers sent back to nightmare in Mexico, Dec. 16
“It’s sad but we are a nation of laws. We have Americans who live in poverty and slums who fear for their life every day. Let’s talk about that.” Marlene Lujan Thompson
“We do. It is possible to be concerned about more than one thing at a time. At least, it is if your IQ is above 50.” Sharon Chistaine
Along New Mexico’s border, migrants in the backyard, Dec. 14, 2019
“Democrats trying to make Trump look bad at the expense of their constituents, forget about the partisanship and do your job MLG, this isn’t about Trump it is about the people of New Mexico.” Richard Reinders
“‘Our citizens who live in Hidalgo County near the border, more specifically in Antelope Wells, are not safe any longer,’ the letter stated. ‘They encounter up to 30 or more immigrants daily in their own yards.’ Yet Michelle needs to collect ‘more’ data? The data is empirical and proven. Our borders have proven to be unsafe, our citizens are unsafe, and most importantly, our laws are being broken not just by immigrants, but by the governor’s office for not protecting the very people who depend on her for life-safety and security.” Bob Lee
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.