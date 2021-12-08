Santa Fe mayor mulls reviving “chief of staff” position, Dec. 6
“Too much top-loading; the mayor should be more actively involved in operations, that was the point of moving the position to ‘strong mayor.’ ” Christina Gill
“How about a parlay? When he fills 80 percent of the existing vacancies, he can have a chief of staff. Currently, there just isn’t enough staff to chief over.” Lupe Molina
“Here’s a better parlay: How about changing the mayor position back to a part-time mayor, then hiring a deputy city manager and filling 80 percent of the existing openings? If between a full-time mayor and a city manager, they can’t handle the current duties, they are in over their head. By the looks of our parks and the city’s general appearance, it looks that more than a few people are in over their heads. When the city charter was changed to make the position of the mayor full time, the city manager position should have been eliminated.” Rebecca Salazar
