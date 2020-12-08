Santa Fe’s Marcy Gifts & Cards to close, Dec. 6
“I drove Charmay Allred for many years, she supported it fully and would be sad it will close, along with many other local businesses she supported. Sad times.” Laurie Hurd
“No place like it — it will be so missed.” Paula Crenshaw Rogerson
“And another one bites the dust. I hope small businesses start to stick up for themselves.” Alix Dixon
“One of my favorites.” Donna Smith
“Best of luck! I missed you on Marcy Street. You have been a Santa Fe institution.” Dash Hamblin
“How unfortunate that they have become yet another victim of corporate greed after that Marcy Street building was sold.” Carolyn DM
“I’m very sad about this. This has been one of my ‘go to’ shops since moving to Santa Fe. It was always a favorite of guests when they visited here too. Plus, they gave the best dog treats (chicken jerky) in town. I wish for the owners a happy, healthy and secure retirement. We’ll miss you.” Leonard Winters
“Not sure what I will do without it — and a lovely couple has run it ever since I went there for the first time in 1984.” Margit Pearson
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.