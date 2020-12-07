New Mexico hospitals on brink of rationing care, Dec. 6
“Thank you everyone who is doing their part. Stay home, wear your mask at ALL times when in public, and wash your hands. Please!” Lorian Salinas
“Hope is not likely to change much about this situation at this point. As a state overall, we did remarkably well for the first several months of this pandemic, but then we started mingling again, and now hope is just about the least useful thing we do or have. Finite numbers of beds (even with expanded capacity) can always be overwhelmed by a pandemic when people don’t take it seriously. And, as a state, we clearly have not.” Paul Davis
“I am not so sure it was mingling as much as it was out-of-state residents failing to comply with quarantine requirements and more. Santa Fe is crawling with vehicles with Texas, California, Arizona and many other states’ license plates. I think the police should be allowed to single out these wealthy out-of-staters for the slightest infraction of the law.” Augustin de la Sierra
“To say this is distressing doesn’t begin to cover it. This would mean Italy in the spring and is too horrible to contemplate. I just hope this highly disturbing news wakes people up.” Amy Earle
Report: Endangered mouse nears ‘zero’ in Southern New Mexico, Dec. 3
“This mouse should be put in a zoo so humans can exist and use the landscapes. They have miles of streams closed off to fishing in the Jemez because of a mouse.” Jeff Young
“Surely we could find a couple of hundred acres of federal and state lands that could be set aside for the critters in a few locations.” Shane Woolbright
