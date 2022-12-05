Forum to discuss ideas on aiding Santa Fe’s homeless, Dec. 1
“The Finland model is working very well. Google and look!” Helen Wunnicke
“When will the Lamplighter Inn be ready to serve as a shelter? Who is in charge of making it happen and happen soon? It has been in the works for a while now.” Gail Odom
“On and on it goes with no real action. The model is already there with Houston. Nothing needs to be rehashed over and over. They’ve successfully taken the homeless off the streets into housing (renovated warehouses and empty strip malls, etc.) along with programs to help move these individuals forward in their lives. It’s quite remarkable. I wrote the mayor and told him about it months ago. He was appreciative of the article I sent to him, but where’s the motivation and action?” Tanya Valli
“There is no single magic wand that will fix the incredibly complex problems involved in homelessness. The city of Houston has indeed made a lot of progress on its homelessness issues, and should be an exemplar to other cities. However, the people who made those successes happen will be the first to admit that, while they have made remarkable progress, they have only made a good start on what has to be a sustained, multifaceted and long-range undertaking.” Floyd Cable