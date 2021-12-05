LANL gearing up to produce nuclear triggers, Dec. 2
"Couldn't LANL produce innovations in nuclear medicine or safe, limitless nuclear fusion energy instead?" Allen Fugler Jr.
"Promoting the end of the world, one trigger at a time." Ric Wessels
"So nuclear disarmament isn't for our country then? Just others? I thought there was a U.N. agreement we had to abide by to reduce nuclear weapons [and] not continue to build them?" Catalina Lee
"I'd like to see nuclear power over nuclear bombs. Diversify New Mexico's energy." Jerome Trujillo
"I realize that you are reporting on what [Thom] Mason said, but his comment 'pits needed to replace aging ones in the arsenal’ is an exaggeration. Mason should elaborate and justify his concern. The JASON group of experts said in their 2007 Pit Lifetime report (JSR-06-335) for the [National Nuclear Security Administration] that most primary types have credible minimum lifetimes in excess of 100 years as regards aging of plutonium. This means that pit replacement in warheads has not been shown to be needed and that long-term pit reuse is possible. If you are building new warheads, then you need a new plutonium pits." Reynaldo Morales
"I hate nuclear weapons too, but I also understand that if we didn’t have them, the world would not be a safer utopia. It would be a lopsided world where Russia and China ran roughshod over anyone and anything in their paths. Read up on Putin and Xi before you decide to just lay down in front of their steamrollers." Robert Fields
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.