Baldwin to ABC about shooting: ‘I didn’t pull the trigger,’ Dec. 1
“I don’t think Alex Baldwin should be talking to the media or doing interviews with any news outlet until the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into the shooting.” John Vigil
“One thing is for sure: Baldwin isn’t a good enough actor to spin this fairy tale. Suspension of disbelief only goes so far ... .” Andrew Lucero
“Perhaps there was another bullet that came from a shooter in a book depository or on a grassy knoll?” Denise Jimenez
“There are some real problems with Baldwin’s assertions. The gun involved is a replica 1873 Colt single-action revolver. ‘Single-action’ means the trigger can’t be pulled unless someone pulls the hammer back, and the hammer won’t fall and discharge the gun unless the trigger is pulled. A pulled-back hammer is highly visible and a sure sign the revolver’s ready to fire. So: Someone or somebodies along the line had to load the revolver, itself a multi-step process, then someone had to pull the hammer back ... and someone (or something?) had to pull the trigger. It would take some highly unusual mechanical malfunction or accident for the gun to go off otherwise. The malfunction seems more likely to be human error and carelessness.” John Crenshaw
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.