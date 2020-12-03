U.S. virus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time, Dec. 3
“The blood coagulation sounds like an old seventies movie where there was a virus turning the blood to sand. The Andromeda Strain I think it was.” Leon Prevot
“Many people are in denial of the virus and still see it and still ask stupid questions.” Jaz Medina
“Still going on since $$$ incentives are still there.” Catherine French
“And that’s your takeaway with 3,100 COVID deaths? Really?” Randy Granger
New Mexico hits new high for COVID-19 deaths, tops 100,000 confirmed cases, Dec. 2
“The current population of the city of Santa Fe is about 95,000. That means statewide, COVID-19 infections are above the entire population of Santa Fe: every man, woman and child. Wow, that’s a lot of people.” Mark Barner
