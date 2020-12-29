Republicans descending to minor-party status in New Mexico, Ringside Seat, Dec. 27
“Thank you, Milan. I was enjoying your column so much with my morning coffee, but I couldn’t stop laughing it was so blasted funny! I doubt if [Steve] Pearce enjoyed it much, however.” Thomas Franks
“Something tells me Pearce does not spend a lot of time dwelling on articles written in the Santa Fe New Mexican.” Emily Koyama
“Give us a rational, intelligent, eloquent Republican Party with policy proposals that, even if you disagree with them (as I almost certainly will), carry the weight of seriousness and real consideration. Then we’ll have a party that can provide effective opposition to the usual long-term rot that can occur without it.” Paul Davis
“I think Milan underrates the Republican win in [the 2nd Congressional District]. By rights, the Hispanic vote should have sunk Trump and [Yvette] Herrell in CD2. However, the Rs got a much bigger share of the Hispanic vote than they should have, considering that Trump made hatred of immigrants and brown people the cornerstone of his campaign.” John Cook
“I guess that’s what happens when your political party stays silent while the psychopath in the Oval Office wreaks havoc on the country for four years. Good riddance.” Russell Scanlon
