Santa Fe Chick-fil-A shut by state for virus cases, Dec. 1
"I was amazed driving by. Instead of minimizing contact they had multiple employees outside talking to everyone in their cars. Many in their cars had no masks. I was thinking, these guys are missing the point." Joey Smallwood
"Welp, feel bad for their workers but that's it." Michelle Ethridge
"Remember to wear a mask when pulling up to the window out of courtesy for the workers — that’s all you can do. I doubt they are the only ones with workers getting sick." Rachel Rodriguez
"I sure am glad everyone is concerned with the health and well being of all involved, and not the political and societal stance of the owners of the business. I mean it's not like these people working there need those jobs or the financial support having a job provides." Jesse Moore
