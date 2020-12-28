Slow season at Ski Santa Fe, but coming storm brings hope, Dec. 27
“My kids get season passes every year, but this year, the fact that you are making pass holders pay an additional fee every time they want to go, is ridiculous. With as often as my kids go that would rack up fees higher than the already high priced pass. We got our passes for somewhere else this year and will probably continue to do so.” Maz Misc
“I think that’s the goal of operating at a lower occupancy?” Marc Mondragon
“Thank you for that humorous picture — people at over 10,000 feet up in the mountains where it is freezing cold and the wind is blowing, skiing, which is automatically social distancing, and the people there still think they need to wear masks.” David Mulberry
“If you don’t wear a mask skiing, your face is likely to get all chapped.” Cyndi Lazarus Carr
Postal Service’s delivery struggles may cause some headaches in Santa Fe, Dec. 23
“I think this is happening everywhere. Christmas season could last through the end of February!” Janice Lynn Epperson
“They delivered the ballots! Thanks to each one of them. Merry Christmas.” Delma Wilson
“Patience this season.” Anna Bahhnana Garcia Lucas
“First-world problems.” Pablo Lapahie-Paz
