An unlikely conservative voice needles New Mexico’s left, Dec. 25
“Thank you for this article, New Mexican! I was about to cancel my subscription but appreciate you covering someone on the other side of the aisle!” Margaret Eyler
“I’d say the other side of the solar system, but he seems too impaired to do space travel on his own.” Emily Hartigan
“A quick read through of his website tells me all I need to know: It’s not journalism; it’s not thoughtful commentary. It’s just hack garbage.” Dave Larson
“‘I was quite a precocious young child.’ OK, and now as an adult his childlike naivety has him deeply delusional. I wonder why this young man isn’t over in Dallas, awaiting the arrival of the Kennedy father and son? Oh wait, never mind, he must be tied up waiting for the tooth fairy and Easter Bunny.” Vern Marsh
“I would think the rest of the Republican Party in New Mexico would not want anyone to know anything about [John] Block. Block might further electorally harm Republicans statewide. I say let the man talk.” Dottie Butler
“Why is everyone so upset and threatened by The New Mexican interviewing this kid?” Lyle Corton
