PED, short of office space, orders all employees back to work in 2023, Dec. 23
“I just love these ad hominem attacks on these ‘lazy’ state employees who ‘don’t work.’ Gotta also love those lovely canards that ‘telework creates bad customer service,’ ‘productivity is suffering due to telework’ and other spurious arguments unsupported by data. Some positions must be done from in the office — for example, front-office staff who deal with clients, maintenance workers, etc. — but not everyone needs to be in the office to do their jobs effectively.” Patricio R. Downs
“If the taxpayer is tired of waiting long periods of time to get a septic permit, for example, then I guess it’s time to get back to a centralized work location, not inside your home in Deming. This is not about micromanaging; this is about accountability to the taxpayer.” Maya Wright
“Productivity levels are the lowest they have been in almost 40 years. Even the most casual observers see that taxpayer-funded services have been woefully lacking.” Patrick Walker
“The future is here, folks. And telework is part of it. UNM understands this, and is bringing a remote work policy to the bargaining table. Everyone but the governor seems to understand this. And on a totally unrelated note, the State Personnel Office’s newly hired labor relations manager, still in his probationary period, is leaving in January for a post at LANL, where the pay is much better, and they offer telework options.” Dan Secrist