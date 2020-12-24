New Mexico health officials: Sign up now for vaccine, Dec. 22
“One thing that surprised me: The form does not ask for co-morbidities even though they should be a factor in determining priorities.” Devin Bent
“I’m interested (but not concerned) about how the Department of Health will eventually rank the people who sign up. For example, when they get to the 65-75 age group tier, will they rank us by birth date? Oldest to youngest? Will we be ranked in the order we signed up? Will they then ask if there are underlying medical issues? Does anyone know?” John Cook
“Get behind me John. Real geezers first!” Robert Bartlett
“COVID deniers to include [Marco] Rubio and Lindsey [Graham] and White House staff were also vaccinated before health care workers and the elderly.” Cecilia Trujillo
“Interesting that you can’t select if you have a condition that puts you at risk for the virus. I’m not old enough per se, but I have asthma, so isn’t that a condition that puts a person at risk?” María Feliz Duran
“You can have mine.” Ken Christian
