Huffing and puffing toward legalization of recreational marijuana, Dec. 20
“Drug use brings more crime. Fact!” Chris Fischahs
“Marijuana is not a drug. It’s a medicine. Fact.” Mikey Padilla
“So does alcohol and that was legalized years ago. Just control and tax it and enforce the law. ... Job creation. I’m just referring to legalizing marijuana nothing more.” Robert Durso
“It helps many people who can’t tolerate pharm[aceutical] drugs. Let people decide for themselves. Stop judging. It’s not affecting you. And by the way, it doesn’t lead to anything stronger.” Pauline De Santiago
“Legalize.” Ray Solis
“It’s funny how people can be so selective about what ‘freedom’ means. Carrying loaded weapons around with a bad attitude is ‘freedom.’ Telling women how to deal with their pregnancy is ‘protecting the rights of the unborn.’ Having to pay exorbitant medical bills because you don’t want the U.S. government providing universal health care is ‘freedom.’ But making weed legal is somehow an existential threat to our nation.” Russell Scanlon
“I really think that little will change with the legalization of recreational marijuana. Though it could generate some tax revenues for the state’s coffers. I think some folks are going to smoke pot whether it is legal or not, and at least we won’t be wasting limited law enforcement resources chasing potheads around anymore.” B. Rosen
“If this were any other state, I would probably support legalization. But this is New Mexico. We can’t even drink responsibly here. I fear that adding marijuana to the mix will only create more problems and end up costing the taxpayers more money in the long run.” Andrew Lucero
