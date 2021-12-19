New Mexico hospitals remain strained by virus, state health officials say, Dec. 15
“Yes. And the science is clear on this. And those who keep ‘laughing’ at all these posts are the ones ensuring the pandemic just goes on and on and on. All while imagining everyone around the world is lying to them, for some bizarre reason.” Tangerine Bolen
“Nah. New Mexico has an emergency order for indoor mask use, and we are top five in the country for worst cases. Can we just do what Florida or Texas does, please? [It would be] better than the ideas of the [Michelle Lujan Grisham] administration.” Esteban Moreno
“Everyone picks and chooses the data that fits the narrative they want to portray. ... To say that unvaccinated [people are] the ‘complete’ cause of this pandemic is so wrong on many levels. I do understand we also have the hard right anti-vaxxers, but there has to be some middle ground.” Justine M. Magee
