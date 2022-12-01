Santa Fe Community College dumps 'not very accurate' admissions tests, Nov. 25
"Students need to have some measurements of their reading comprehension and writing abilities. Long before SFCC adopted Accuplacer, we used to conduct Course Placement Evaluations that teachers developed. The English faculty supplied three passages from freshman textbooks and asked students basic questions and supplied three writing prompts from which to choose. We holistically graded them according to specific criteria to determine the most appropriate course level at which students would succeed. ... Math faculty developed their own placement tests as well. No need to reinvent the tortilla. The old system worked well for decades until vendors got their way insisting that our homegrown tests were not reliable." Meredith Machen
"Question: what do these students know when they've graduated? Are they employable? " John Lonergan
"This is a complex situation. After teaching history at SFCC for over a decade, my impression was that, in too many instances, students were ill-prepared to handle being in college. ...Although many of my students began the semester hopeful and willing, by mid-term, these same students had become discouraged, intimidated and frustrated in trying, and yet failing, to do the work at the college level (even those who took "remedial" course work). Sadly, by the end of the semester, quite a few empty chairs were found in the classroom, or absent participants in online courses." Cate Fitzmaurice Torres