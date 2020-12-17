City of Santa Fe turns Farolito Walk into Christmas Eve cruise, Dec. 15
“Bah! As a resident on the street, this displeases me. But yeah, everyone is going to say, ‘Suck it up, it’s just one night.’ ” María Feliz Duran
“Right there with you.” Clare Maraist
“I think it’s wonderful that so many outsiders are willing to open up their streets to us natives of Santa Fe to enjoy one of our many New Mexico traditions.” Lupita Lopez
“That’s how it was back in the day. Going to the grandparents on Christmas Eve, we would drive up Canyon Road. Best memories ever.” Carmella Romero Gurule
“Oliver La Farge said Canyon Road was one of the original tourist traps. Gonna live up to its name.” Joey Smallwood
“People on Canyon Road should just not put out the farolitos.” Patricia Saloom
“That would be a beautiful cruise! It is always nice to see the farolitos.” Tina Martinez-Lane
“What a waste of money that our mayor will spend to host this with city officials and police.” Cindy Segura
“Load up with hot chocolate and cruise — sounds fun.” Jen Tiger
“So glad I did the walk last year.” Jessiva Valadez Reyes
“I feel sorry for you folks.” Barry Martin
“What an idiotic idea.” Michelle Martinez
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.