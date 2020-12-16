Man says state police did nothing to stop Trump supporters’ attack on him, Dec. 14
“Because they are part of the problem. And we wonder why people take a knee? This is proof as why re-funding the police needs to happen ASAP.” CA Lucas
“I also appreciate you saying ‘re-funding’ instead of ‘defunding.’ Saying defunding is too aggressive and will get too much push back to actually do anything.” Sarah Raine Cheney
“The police are currently funded, and they were being paid when they observed the aggravated assault and let the assaulters go without investigating them. The negligent police officers need to be fired immediately.” Greg Sonnenfeld
“The last sentence says it all. People who show up armed to demonstrations need to be arrested.” Adrian Harlan
“It’s not a crime to protest. If you don’t like protesting, you don’t like the Constitution.” Cathie Gallegos Chansamone Costanzo
“Thought we wanted to defund the police.” Chris Fischahs
“Remember, not all the police are criminals.” John Wilson
“Bottom line, Trump supporters need to give it up already. He lost, move on.” Nancy Stevens
“What ever happened to ‘Serve and Protect.’ “ Michelle Lopez
“I am so about the Trump supporters joining red states and seceding. Please do it. Form your own government and make Trump your god. Bow to him daily and, yes, donate to his cause.” Iris Graham-Vazquez
“I guess that’s what happens when you turn on your police department and ask that they are defunded. You WANTED this, remember? You asked that every police officer lose their job.” Alix Dixon
