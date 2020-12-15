Did Biden win? Some New Mexico Republicans express doubts, Dec. 13
“After reading the GOP question Biden win, there must be a price for these people to pay for their sedition. Just what is it about this carnival barker occupying the White House that they are so willing to throw away America’s democracy.” Mike Dicello
Most fine dining in Santa Fe is off the table, Dec. 12
“Fine dining in Santa Fe? What a joke.” Bobby Peru
“Support the local restaurants that offer food to go or outdoor dining and tip well.” Gus Walbolt
“Restaurants need to adapt. Those that are closing waiting until things go back to ‘normal’ will wait forever. ‘Fine dining’ — eating fru fru food at high prices with pretty plating is a thing of the past. Kudos to those restaurants who are adapting to the new environment.” Samuel Herrera
“The inconvenience of diners and their loss of expensive meals and pleasure is not the real issue here. Restaurants and workers without income are really hurting.” Ina Wildwood
“A lot of you may think it’s funny these places are shutting down. Don’t forget the people that help run these restaurants are regular working class folk, too, with mouths to feed and bills to pay. The people who can afford to eat at these places will be just fine throughout the pandemic.” Francisco Castillo
“I don’t care about the gazilloinares who live here and can drop 400 for a dinner for two! They can cook. I care about all the folks who depend on these snooty places for employment! That should be the focus here.” Brandyce Craig
