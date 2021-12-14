New Mexico Senate cancels floor session on proposed redistricting map, Dec. 13
“I love what is going on in this situation. That the walkout by tribal representatives caused this cancellation is a beautiful result. I am sure such actions were totally ignored in the past. I call this progress, and I am hopeful that First Peoples will have the representation they richly deserve in our democratic process.” Jerry Appel
“You have to include the Native American tribes. They’ve worked for months to come up with a workable map. Negotiations in the backroom is not ‘corruption’ Revising a map at the last minute to pass a map catered to the Republicans is corruption. When the Republicans are in power, they are highly corrupt. Check out Texas and Florida!” Roy Chavez
Asian food market coming to St. Michael’s Drive, Dec. 11
“I remember when spaghetti was in the foreign food section of the supermarket; the butcher had to order my Italian sausage from Denver, and he asked me what I wanted it for; my Arnold bread came frozen; and the only bread in the market was wheat.” Jackie DeBrown
“Hip, hip, hooray!! Fresh egg noodles, please!” Hillary Hudson
“I was excited when Talin opened a branch here in Santa Fe, but, in fact, I never shopped there because of the zoo of trying to park in that area. This could be much more likely to bring me in, although I will have to see what they carry.” Charlotte Rowe
“Wow — what great news! And I’m especially looking forward to making quick, regular trips to St. Michael’s, rather than having to drive to Albuquerque for essential supplies.” Floyd Cable
“May the market prosper auspiciously on all levels. Santa Fe can really use such a market done right.” Lee Hai
