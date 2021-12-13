NM House OKs congressional map with advantage for Democrats, Dec. 11
"The bill will pass and the overall effect will be negligible. The three large population centers of far far left Santa Fe, far left Las Cruces, and now lean left ABQ decide statewide elections. The Legislature will stay Dem as always and the beat goes on. We Republicans don't even field candidates for offices in these central NM counties where the Lord himself couldn't win as a Republican." Joe Martinez
"By shamefully dividing obvious communities of interest (eg ABQ, Rio Rancho and Hobbs), could it be that the Democratic pols are outsmarting themselves? At a national level, rural and working class areas have already fled that club. Hispanics seem to be running for the exits. If this trend takes hold here, could this map portend three Republican districts? It may seem like a stretch now but the Democratic Party has become exquisitely skilled at distancing itself from its traditional constituencies. Most who work with their hands for a living want zero to do with this wokey outfit. I trust them exactly the same amount I trust the Rs — not even a teensy bit." Jarratt Applewhite
"This may bring the acequia system to an end with city representatives not understanding their needs. This move brings us closer to a one-party system which is another word for dictatorship." Richard Reinders
"Dictatorship in New Mexico? 538 [the political website fivethirtyeight.com], which is better at analyzing this sort of thing than most of us, classifies two of the three proposed New Mexico districts as "highly competitive." [In] Texas, they find has one out of 38 districts "highly competitive." So which state is headed toward a dictatorship? In the 19 states that have officially adopted their new districts and which have more than a single district, 538 finds only 12 "highly competitive" districts — less than 1 of 10 new districts. New Mexico — with two out of three — looks good." Devin Bent
"I think it would have been foolish if Democrats had done anything differently considering what Republicans are doing in Texas, Georgia, Arizona and Florida. The vast majority of the increased population in those states are nonwhite, but are gerrymandered more than ever. Their congressional districts have become more white majority than ever." Dottie Butler
"Thank you, Santa Fe New Mexican, for including the map. The people of New Mexico elected a Democratic governor, Senate, House and [majority] congressional delegation, and the state Legislature is following that vote, as they should. The congressional districts have been judged competitive and analyzed to be compact and contiguous, so by definition are not gerrymanders." Michael Kiley
