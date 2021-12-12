Senate to consider revised congressional map that splits Rio Rancho, Dec. 10
“The taxpayers of this state funded a bipartisan committee, and they came up with three very fair maps. What does our Democratic dominated legislature do? They immediately throw out everything in order to force through their demented wishes for voting districts. What a waste of taxpayer money!” David Dennison
“Whew. You might want to lighten up on the caffeine. You also might want to go actually look at the maps the Commission recommended. You won’t find much difference between the ‘gente’ map of the Commission and the Legislative map. The primary difference is that the Legislative map makes each district more competitive.” John Cook
“I think it would be helpful if the legislative webcast would display on the Zoom screen the same map image the members see, as the [Citizen Redistricting Committee] did, along with the chamber’s view. Also, it would be helpful if each article in The New Mexican on the session would also have a picture of the map it is reporting.” Michael Kiley
