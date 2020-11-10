Development in Candlelight area: Too much of a good thing? Nov. 8
“This looks like a great project for all the people of Santa Fe. The greatest factor in its ultimate success will be proper policing. Then the area will be safe for kids, people will get to know each other through their kids and a community can come together. Every effort should be made to get our current and new police officers into homes in the development. Oh, and please put up a few statues of people who walked here before.” Robert Bartlett
“And of course there is no mention of affordable housing which people in this town so desperately need. The city needs to enforce their regulations instead of letting these developers skirt the rules by paying a large fee. ... ” Carolyn DM
“Water? We don’t need no water! Climate change? What’s that?” Devin Bent
“All new homeownership projects are subject to a 20 percent affordability requirement which they aren’t allowed to pay out of. Rental projects have multiple ways to comply, including paying a fee which is going up 30 percent a year for the next three years and is dedicated to our affordable housing trust fund. There is a baseline of affordable housing in all new development.” Daniel Werwath
“Are you aware that developers are required to provide water rights for all development with the exception of affordable units, which are covered by the city’s bank of water rights?” Daniel Werwath
“I appreciate the views expressed here but this story is incomplete. How can this issue be reported on without a single voice of the thousands who have already been displaced by this housing crisis? What about those hundreds of working Santa Feans that, despite having a full-time job, cannot afford to live in this city? Shouldn’t we include some of those perspectives as well? Telling the story in them is like recounting the Battle of Troy without mentioning any Greeks.” Rob Morlino
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.