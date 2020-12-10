Pearce retains leadership of New Mexico GOP, Dec. 7
“In the early 1950s, New Mexico became the proving ground for prominent Republican children to run for office.” Jackie DeBrown
“Pearce is a Trump shill. The Republican Party would win every single election if they actually had some original thoughts. Instead, these clowns want to spend the next two months claiming election fraud, even after Biden won by a landslide. Ridiculous.” Johnny James Gabaldon
“Why? He did nothing to support the GOP in New Mexico.” Rich Rael
“#CorruptComplicitGOP.” Julia Maicki
“Worst politician in New Mexico, and we have some bad ones.” Joseph Storey
“Trumpet’s barking lapdog.” Carol Flint
“Great! Can’t seem to make him ride off into the sunset. Hopefully he’ll begin to be an asset to our state rather than a total liability. Ugh!” Angel Ortiz
“Congrats to [Steve] Pearce but I hope he talks to some folks outside the inner circle (Paul Gessing, etc.) and broadens the message so it becomes relevant enough for the state GOP to win a few more races rather than being a small minority of legislators. New Mexico has become a one-party state.” Khal Spencer
“A nice thought, but I seriously doubt he will ‘broaden the message’ with the GOP or with solidly Democratic voters. ‘Broadening the message’ only means that the GOP would have to give in to the dark sde of the liberal/Democrat/socialist wing that pretty much has taken over the party of donkeys.” Michael Grimler
