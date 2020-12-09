‘Senate is broken,’ Udall tells colleagues in farewell speech, Dec. 8
“Credit to [Sen. Tom] Udall for sponsoring a proposed constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United. The people are powerless as long as corporations are insipid people and money is vapid speech.” Paul Branch
“No doubt Sen. Udall addressed an empty chamber not revealed by the camera’s angle. His audience was out raising money for their next campaign.” Cathryn Miller
“Thank you, Sen. Udall. I hope you continue your public service career heading the Department of the Interior.” Kathy Richkind
“We need [fewer] rich people in Congress.” Leaf O’Neal
“And with him leaving, it’s less broken. Too bad he can’t take [Ben Ray] Luján with him.” Steve Harbour
“All he ever did was try to shut the cattle ranchers out of grazing the forest to save a ‘jumping mouse’!” Mario Maestas
