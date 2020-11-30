Gallery owner accused in Santa Fe monument-toppling case asks for ‘amicable’ resolution, Nov. 26
“Humanity is stained by violence, particularly towards Native peoples and African Americans and ignoring that fact is not helpful to our continuing evolution and survival of our society. The obelisk is gone, and there is no chaos in the streets of Santa Fe, as some of the commentators here have suggested. We can acknowledge the amazing history and cultural mix of this area without whitewashing the facts. I also think that the folks who actually toppled the monument should be charged with the appropriate crime and fined or sentenced to community service.” Russell Scanlon
“Go Fox, go! As we become known as a Top 8 destination on the planet due to our living Pueblo culture — National Geographic — breaking news. IF the Pueblo Revolt of 340 years ago had not succeeded, the Spanish would have killed off this culture. Now, we who are a mix of this New World should attempt to respect both the strands of our DNA. We should find the way forward which we can all walk together. And, let’s make a wonderful center spot where people can participate.” Carlos Vasquez
“We need to learn to listen to one another and not resort to simplistic enemy images of the other when they disagree with us. There are a lot of wonderful and interesting people in Santa Fe, for a relatively small city, we have a rich diversity here. Can’t we find more intelligent and thoughtful ways of resolving our differences than this?” B. Rosen
“Grrrr — you want amicable now? The nerve.” Cecilia M. Ortiz
“Oh, OK. Now we want amicable? Get out of here with that nonsense!! Come down hard on these vandals.” Lisa Barela
