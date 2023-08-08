E-voices E-voices, Aug. 9, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LANL exploring mini-campus for Santa Fe or Bernalillo County, Aug. 5“I happily welcome LANL employees in Santa Fe and hold them in high regard and respect. It is impossible for the U.S. military to be too lethal.” Barry Rabkin“What the world does not need now are more nukes. Sad and literally sickening. No salary is worth the stain on a worker’s soul for building the death machines.” Katie Stone Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Redistricting trial crackles with national implications High desert table A soup for summer: Lobster and corn chowder Ringside Seat A letter to the commander in chief Building Santa Fe Habitat may find a launching pad on the north side Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesHarry's Roadhouse sold to two longtime employeesPac-12's demise offers Mountain West a valuable lessonBiden to arrive in New Mexico on Tuesday, hold event celebrating climate law WednesdayNew wildfires burning near Cuba, DulceSanta Fe Waldorf School announces sudden closure, citing low enrollmentOut West, President Biden makes his caseLongtime Los Alamos husband-and-wife coaches cross the finish lineNeighbors, conservancy feel left out to dry over sudden draining of Two Mile PondSheriff's office: Santa Fe man killed in crash of stolen SUVFalling water Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.