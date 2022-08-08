Santa Fe revises ordinance, expands ability to remove broken-down vehicles, Aug. 6
“How about an ordinance for the homeless who leave garbage and take dumps in the arroyos around the city?” Robert Kowalski
“Hope we will see enforcement, especially in the yards in residential-zoned neighborhoods that have used-car lots obstructing views for making safe turns onto busy roads. Thank you.” Christina Gill
“This is ordinance is fraught with problems. The city needs to be focused on getting every resident housed and not on predatory policing of private property. Mayor Alan Webber just made up ‘the right to a clean, attractive neighborhood.’ Where is that written? I am sorry he cannot see beyond facades of gated homes to the people living here. Catering to recent transplants is certainly the best way to put the gentrification of Santa Fe into overdrive and continue the Disneyfication. Slow down and respect the culture of this town, this state. Stop confusing ‘cleaning up’ with ‘cleaning out’ locals. Focus instead on making Santa Fe affordable for everyone, not just the wealthy. These fines are exorbitant, and there is nothing written here about helping those who cannot afford them to ‘properly’ store these cars.” Jennifer Johnson
“Surely that beautiful ’55 Bel Air can’t be included as an eyesore? Running or not.” Dave Heath
“I think this ordinance is another attack on the old character of Santa Fe; old ‘dead’ cars a part of the city landscape. I agree with the woman quoted in the article; some people can’t afford to get rid of their cars. If the city is so hell-bent on removing them, they should help people who can’t afford it by paying to get the cars towed away.” Tracy Neal