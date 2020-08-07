Ex-editor of ‘New Mexico Magazine’ suing state after she fought for article, Aug. 6
“Stories do get killed all the time. If the material didn’t fit their milktoast magazine, I suppose the publisher had a right to kill it. However, the management did not do a good job of dealing with this — they should be standing up for their editors and writers, not undercutting them. They should have set themselves in alliance with Ms. Guzman and begged her not to leave. That’s how you build a team.” Susannah Abbey
“It is, after all, a travel/tourism magazine, funded by the state’s tourism department. The article did, after all, run, as originally written. The magazine, runs as a business, which it is. Maybe the lawsuit should have demanded a participation trophy?” David J.
“Cry baby.” Alena Morgan
“Good for her. The State deserves it.” Samuel M. Herrera
Fundraising site set up to help Taos man who broke back at Abiquiú Lake Aug. 5
“Abiquiú Lake is drying up rapidly. Every time we drive by it’s harder and harder to see the lake. In the past it may have been safer to jump off a rock that high, but nowadays the lake is shrinking. Prayers to everyone involved; very unfortunate accident.” Crystal Angelic McDonald
“God bless.” Rosie Garcia
